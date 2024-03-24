2 Arrested, Arms Seized In Army, J&K Police's Joint Operation At Anantnag

4 terror associates were arrested during an earlier operation, said police. (Representational)

Two individuals have been arrested and a pistol, hand grenade, improvised explosive device (IED), and other war-like stores were recovered in a joint search operation launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army officials said.

The operation named Lukhbhawan was carried out at the Larkipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added.

"OP LUKHBHAWAN, #Anantnag Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 23-24 Mar in area Lukhbhawan, Larkipora, Anantnag," the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on 'X'.

"Two suspected individuals have been arrested along with the recovery of 01xPistol, 01xHand Grenade, 01xIED & other war-like stores. Further interrogation is in progress," they added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module.

Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.

