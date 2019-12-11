Army Deployed In Parts Of Tripura Amid Protests Over Citizenship Bill

The Tripura government on Tuesday blocked mobile internet and SMS services across the state for 48 hours

The Army has been deployed in Tripura and Assam as a fierce debate rages over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. Sources have confirmed that two columns have been dispatched to the Kanchanpur and Manu areas of the state, while a third has been sent to Bongaingon in Assam. One column consists of at least 70 soldiers and is led by one, usually two, officers.

The deployment comes amid continuing violent clashes in the North East over the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. In the North East the bill has met with stiff opposition from political leaders, including those allied with the ruling BJP, and civil society members over fears the influx of refugees will endanger the identities and livelihoods of indigenous populations.

Last week Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the centre's push on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday and did so again in the Rajya Sabha today, held extensive meetings with stakeholders in the North East, saying appropriate exceptions had been made and urging protesters to stand down.

Following from those meetings the draft version of the Citizenship Bill excludes tribal areas of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, as well as the area under "The Inner Line" permit system. However, the protests have continued unabated in the North East.

The Tripura government on Tuesday blocked mobile internet and SMS services across the state for 48 hours because of the protests. An unwell two-month-old baby died while being taken to a hospital in Sepahijala as protests blocked traffic, police said.

The communications clampdown came into effect even as many demonstrators raised slogans against the centre in Agartala, demanding the state be kept out of the purview of the bill. Earlier, protesters set fire to a market with shops mostly owned by non-tribals in the northeast state's Dhalai district.

Life in Assam's Guwahati had come to a standstill with the influential North East Students Organisation calling for a shutdown to protest the bill. Angry protesters burnt tyres on arterial roads, and according to a statement issued by the North East Frontier Railway, several trains had to be cancelled due to protesters blocking the tracks.

Educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and markets were closed and vehicles were off the roads in most places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill around midnight on Monday after nearly seven hours of heated discussions, with 334 voting for it and 106 against.