Army Chief Meets Vietnam Counterpart To Discuss Strategic Issues

A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) led by Phan Van Giang is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.

All India | | Updated: November 25, 2019 21:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Chief Meets Vietnam Counterpart To Discuss Strategic Issues

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang is the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Vietnam


New Delhi: 

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met Vietnam Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang today and held discussion over the issues of mutual and strategic concern.

"Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS #IndianArmy. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) led by Phan Van Giang is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bipin RawatVietnamArmy Chief

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraRahul GandhiSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse ParliamentKailash JoshiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskPagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaMaharashtra NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................