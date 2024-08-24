Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visits Manipur, Reviews Operational Preparedness

The COAS reaffirmed Indian Army's commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur.

On a two-day visit to Manipur, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, today met the state Chief Minister and held discussions on how the forces can help in bringing peace and stability in the state which has seen ethnic violence in the recent times.

On arrival, the Army chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by commanders on the ground. General Upendra Dwivedi also held a discussion with heads of various security agencies in the state wherein, he expressed his appreciation for the insights shared by them.

In a significant meeting with the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, The COAS discussed the internal security situation and role of Indian Army and Assam Rifles in early return of peace and stability in Manipur. The COAS reaffirmed Indian Army's commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur.

During his visit, General Upendra Dwivedi also interacted with troops and complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to duty. In addition, the COAS also met with veterans and praised their selfless service and their invaluable contribution towards Nation Building.

The Chief of the Army Staff was accompanied by the GOC-in-C Eastern Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, and the Spear Corps Commander, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar during the visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)