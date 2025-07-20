Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Operation In Progress

Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched by the Indian Army in the Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar sector

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Operation In Progress
A fierce gunbattle is going on in Kishtwar (representational)
  • Army launched anti-terrorist operation in Kishtwar's Hadal Gal area following specific inputs
  • Fierce gunbattle ongoing between Army and terrorists in Kishtwar district
  • This is the second encounter in Kishtwar this month, earlier one lasted two days
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Srinagar:

The Army has launched an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and a fierce gunbattle is going on. The Army said the operation was launched following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched by the Indian Army in the Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar sector. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," an Army spokesman said in a post on X.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and the Army in Kishtwar this month. In the earlier encounter, no terrorist could be tracked down despite a two-day gunbattle.

The mountainous region has seen several encounters in the last one year.

On May 22, a soldier was killed in action at Chatroo area after the Army launched an operation against terrorists.

Kishtwar is part of the Jammu administrative province, which has increasingly come under the terror radar. The region that was free from terrorism until a few years ago has become the biggest security challenge and a site of some of the major attacks.

Officials say terrorists who operated in these mountainous areas are trained in jungle warfare and involved in multiple attacks on the Army and civilians in Jammu region.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India Army, Jammu And Kashmir, Encounter
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com