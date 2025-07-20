Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Operation In Progress

The Army has launched an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and a fierce gunbattle is going on. The Army said the operation was launched following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

"Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched by the Indian Army in the Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar sector. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress," an Army spokesman said in a post on X.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and the Army in Kishtwar this month. In the earlier encounter, no terrorist could be tracked down despite a two-day gunbattle.

The mountainous region has seen several encounters in the last one year.

On May 22, a soldier was killed in action at Chatroo area after the Army launched an operation against terrorists.

Kishtwar is part of the Jammu administrative province, which has increasingly come under the terror radar. The region that was free from terrorism until a few years ago has become the biggest security challenge and a site of some of the major attacks.

Officials say terrorists who operated in these mountainous areas are trained in jungle warfare and involved in multiple attacks on the Army and civilians in Jammu region.