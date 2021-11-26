Army Chief General Naravane Observes Military Exercise In Jaisalmer

General MM Naravane on Thursday observed military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti'. (File)

Army chief General MM Naravane on Thursday observed military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' being held with the Army and the Air Force taking part in it, officials said.

The exercise began on Saturday in the deserts of Jaisalmer and will conclude today. T-72, T-90 as well as Vijayanta tanks of the Army and the IAF's Dhruv and Rudha helicopters, and the Jaguar fighter aircraft participated in the joint exercise.

The drill aims to establish the best coordination among the wings of the armed forces, space technology and artificial intelligence.

General Officer-in-Commanding of the Army's Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, JOC Battle X Division Major General Ajit Singh Gehlot were also present at the exercise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)