'Quality, Not Quantity, Will Be Our Mantra': Army Chief On Future Warfare

It is the "quality and not the quantity that will be our mantra on training for future warfare", Army chief General MM Naravane said today. He said the Indian Army is prepared to deal with challenges along the northern border.

"Men behind the machine matter the most. We will make sure that our men get the best and we will look into all their aspirations, needs," General Naravane said at a press conference.

General Naravane took charge as the Army chief on December 31, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who is now the Chief of Defence Staff. He assumed the new role after he was appointed Vice Chief of the Army in September. General Naravane earlier headed the Eastern Command, which guards India's nearly 4,000-kilometre-long border with China.

He said the formation of the Chief of Defence Staff is a very big step towards the integration among the three services.