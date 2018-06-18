General Bipin Rawat Visits Jammu And Kashmir, Meets Aurangzeb's Family General Rawat also visited the village of Aurangzeb, a soldier who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists.

General Bipin Rawat assured all possible help to Aurangzeb's family. Jammu: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation along the frontier as well as in the hinterland.



He was briefed by Lieutenant General Saranjeet Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command accompanied General Rawat during his visit, the official said.







He assured the family that the supreme sacrifice by Aurangzeb would not go in vain.



The Army Chief, during his visit to forward areas, also interacted with soldiers and praised them for their professionalism, selfless commitment and loyalty. He exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome the challenges posed by weather, the enemy and terrorism.



General Rawat commended the synergy between all security agencies and civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. He also visited northern command.





