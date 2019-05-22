Armies Of India, China Meet In Ladakh, Discuss Peace Along Border

The armies of India and China armies held a border personnel meeting in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

The armies of India and China armies held a border personnel meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said today.

The Indian delegation was led by Major General Arvind Kapoor from the Fire and Fury Corps, while Senior Colonel Gan Wei Han headed the Chinese side.

The border personnel meet was conducted at the Daulat Beg Oldi meeting point.

"Both sides reiterated mutual interest in maintaining peace and improving relations at the border areas. The meeting was marked by saluting the national flags by members of the delegation, followed by exchange of greetings," Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The two armies interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, the spokesperson said, adding that the meeting ended with a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border areas.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019