Armed Forces Special Powers Act Extended For 6 Months In Assam

The Assam government today extended application of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the state for six more months with immediate effect.

The Act gives special rights and immunity to security forces in carrying out various operations in "disturbed" areas.

"As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire State of Assam as 'Disturbed Area' upto 6 (six) months beyond 28th August 2018, unless withdrawn earlier," an official release said.

Many civil society groups and activists have been demanding withdrawal of the Act from Assam claiming violation of human rights by the armed forces.