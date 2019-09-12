Armed Forces Must Be At Forefront To Combat Bioterrorism: Rajnath Singh

Bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time, Rajnath Singh said at the SCO meet (File)

Bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time and the armed forces medical services should be at the forefront of combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's First Military Medicine Conference, Rajnath Singh said bioterrorism breaks out as a "contagious plague".

"The armed forces and its medical services have to be at the forefront of combating this menace," Mr Singh said.



