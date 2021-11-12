When Kiren Rijiju And Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Played Volleyball

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tried archery with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tried his hand at archery and played volleyball near the river bank during a recent visit to Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also participated in the sports events with Mr Rijiju. Sharing a few images on the Koo app, Mr Rijiju said that his team, Pema Khandu XI, won the match.

In one of the photos, Mr Rijiju and Mr Khandu are taking aim at their targets with bows. In the next slide, both the leaders are playing volleyball.

“Played archery and beach volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank while touring Upper Subansiri District in Arunachal Pradesh. Our team of Pema Khandu XI won the match,” wrote Mr Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

Seeing Mr Rijiju, a fitness enthusiast, indulge in sports, several users praised him on the social media platform. “Excellent sir. Sports is the best (tool) to build camaraderie,” said a person. Another named him, “Judicial Sports Minister”. Referring to the Sports portfolio held by Mr Rijiju before his stint in the Law Ministry.

Mr Rijiju often shares health and fitness-related videos to motivate people. And, sometimes he flaunts his singing and dancing skills too.

Recently, the Union Law minister broke into a dance with the locals at a village in Arunachal Pradesh. The video drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention and he described Mr Rijiju as “a decent dancer".