Actor Arbaaz Khan Admits To Betting In IPL, Lost Rs 2.80 Crore To Bookie: Police Arbaaz Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting and was not paying the amount, police officials said.

263 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arbaaz Khan was summoned for recording his statement in connection with an alleged IPL betting racket. Thane: Highlights Arbaaz Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.8 crore to a bookie, Sonu Jalan During actor's questioning, he was brought face-to-face with Sonu Jalan Police busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people



Arbaaz Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore to a bookie, Sonu Jalan, in bets on IPL matches and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, an official said, citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.



Today, during Arbaaz Khan's questioning, he was brought face-to-face with Sonu Jalan.



The Thane police yesterday issued summons to Arbaaz Khan to record his statement today in connection with the betting racket.



In a letter sent to Arbaaz Khan, the police asked him to join the probe after the arrest of Sonu Jalan, who was placing bets on the recently-concluded IPL, a police official had said.



The Thane Police's Anti-Extortion Cell had busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said.



During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalan and Arbaaz Khan was established, said Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the Anti-Extortion Cell, yesterday.



Sonu Jalan allegedly had a diary with details of clients and bookies. The police say he worked for a kingpin of cricket betting who goes by the name of "Junior Kolkata". Sonu Jalan, according to reports, was first arrested in 2008 for IPL betting. He allegedly has links with Karachi-based terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.



Another film personality, Vindu Dara Singh, was arrested in 2013 by the Mumbai police for cricket betting, specifically spot fixing. He was later released on bail.



The cash-rich IPL has been shadowed by gambling controversies since it started in 2008.



