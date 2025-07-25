Arambai Tenggol Backs Manipur Government Move To Check Illegal Entry To State

Meitei socio-political organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT) on Friday announced its full support to Manipur government's recent directive to tighten border security and prevent illegal entry into the state.

On July 23, the state government had directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict vigilance along the state's international, inter-state, and inter-district boundaries to prevent anyone from entering the state illegally.

"We fully support the July 23 memoranda of the state government to prevent entry of illegal immigrants in the state..." the AT said in a statement.

"We extend our commitment to provide all possible assistance to ensure the success of this vital mission. We stand ready to collaborate with government agencies, provide local insights, and mobilise our resources to detect and deport illegal immigrants," the statement said.

The organisation said it places profound trust in central and state governments and is optimistic that the "memorandum is not an isolated action but rather a sustained and comprehensive approach towards decisively addressing the issue of illegal immigrants across Bharat."

The state government directive, issued by home commissioner N Ashok Kumar, said, "In view of apprehension of influx of illegal immigrants into the state especially due to the turmoil situation in neighbouring countries, all deputy commissioners and superintendent of police shall keep robust mechanism to prevent anyone from crossing into state boundaries illegally and shall ensure to maintain utmost vigil at international, inter-State and inter-district boundaries so as to prevent any such movement."

It added, "if any such movement, if detected, should be immediately reported and biographic and biometric details of such persons be captured mandatorily."