"New Governor Knows Manipur Issue Very Well": Chief Minister Biren Singh

"Appointing one of the most intelligent and competent persons as the governor of Manipur during this time shows serious concern of the central government in resolving Manipur issues," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said

New Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Imphal:

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today welcomed the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the 19th Governor, saying Mr Bhalla's appointment reflects the central government's seriousness in resolving Manipur's issues.

"Appointing one of the most intelligent and competent persons as the governor of Manipur during this time shows serious concern of the central government in resolving Manipur issues. I know Ajay Kumar Bhalla, he is well-experienced and held many important positions in the central government, mainly the Home Department. He knows about the Manipur issue very well," Mr Singh said in a post on X.

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes for his successful tenure and look forward to working together towards a peaceful and prosperous Manipur under his leadership," he said.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal. Apart from the Chief Minister, his council of ministers and high-ranking government and police officials attended the ceremony.

Mr Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who assumed office as the Governor of Manipur on July 31 last year.

Born on November 26, 1960, Mr Bhalla is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, having joined the civil services in 1984. He served as the Union Home Secretary from August 2019 to August 2024.

During his tenure as Home Secretary, Mr Bhalla managed several critical national challenges and complex issues. He oversaw the implementation of changes following the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 from Jammu and Kashmir, managing the government's response to the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and leading the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his role as Union Home Secretary, Mr Bhalla held various key positions in the government.

Mr Bhalla's appointment comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

