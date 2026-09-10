Apple Watch Series 12 Hypertension Notification Delayed In India

US technology major Apple has delayed the hypertension notification feature on Watch Series 12 in India to next year pending regulatory clearances, the company said on Wednesday.

Apple has opened pre-order options for customers across several markets including India, with the Watch Series 12 to become available across stores from September 18, at starting price of Rs 56,900 a piece.

"Hypertension notifications will not be initially available in India on Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4, as additional regulatory clearances for the feature for these models is in process. Availability is expected next year," the company said in a statement.

Apple Watch Series 12 comes with higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements that powers an enhanced suite of health and fitness features including a new readiness score.

Apple Watch come with several advanced health and fitness tracking features such as workout tracking, sleep tracking, heart health notifications, the ECG app, sleep apnea notifications, fall detection, and emergency SOS.

The company claims Apple Watch Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of everyday battery life and up to 10 hours of battery life during an outdoor workout -- 25 per cent more than the previous model.

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