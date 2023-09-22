Apple iPhone 15 Now Available On Blinkit For 10-Minute Delivery

Long queues were spotted outside Apple's retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai today.

Amid soaring demand for the iPhone 15 series, the instant delivery platform Blinkit has collaborated with Apple reseller Unicorn Info Solutions to deliver the newly launched iPhone series - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus - to eagerly waiting customers in India. Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup, which includes four models, went on sale in India and other countries today. According to Blinkit, it will deliver the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus within 10 minutes to its customers on the launch day.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Albinder Dhindsa, the Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, "The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now). Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!".

The iPhone 15 series, which was recently launched by Apple, includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colours (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black).

The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.



Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup has been a hit with consumers, based on initial online sales. However, demand for the highest-end models is so high that new online orders won't arrive until at least mid-November in several countries, and in-store pickup slots sold out quickly.