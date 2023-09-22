Apple iPhone 15 Goes On Sale In India, Base Price At Rs 79,900: 5 Facts

The iPhone 15 series, which was recently unveiled by Apple, includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colors (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black).

The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.

Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup has been a hit with consumers, based on initial online sales. However, demand for the highest-end models is so high that new online orders won't arrive until at least mid-November in several countries, and in-store pickup slots sold out quickly.

Apple launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality at its September 12 event. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) starts at Rs 29,900.