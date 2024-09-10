In Pics: Apple Launches iPhone 16 Lineup, AirPods And More

Tech giant Apple on Monday introduced new the new iPhone 16 series enabled with artificial intelligence, larger display sizes, a new camera control button and a big leap in battery life.

The new models of the iPhone 16 being displayed after Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event in Cupertino, California. The iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹89,900. 

A person holds up the new iPhone 16 Pro following Apple's main event. 

The Pro models are equipped with the new A18 Pro chip, which have an increased memory bandwidth that enable the devices to undertake complex AI tasks.

The company also unveiled the new Apple Watch series 10, which boasts the largest-ever display on the standard Apple Watch lineup.

At 9.7mm, Apple says the device is its thinnest-ever Apple Watch. Another noticeable feature of the watch is the inclusion of a sleep apnoea detection feature.

Apple also unveiled the new AirPods 4. This year's base model also includes the active noise cancellation feature.

 The tech giant also introduced AirPods Max in new colours - Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows the new iPhone 16 following the event at the company's headquarters. 

