Apple iPhone 15 To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow: Check Prices And More

Apple introduced four versions of the iPhone 15

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 series will go on sale in India and other countries on Friday, September 22. The phones have been available for preorder in several countries for just under a week but on Friday, consumers will be able to purchase the newest edition of Apple's flagship product. The new iPhone 15 models will be available at stores from 8 AM onwards, and also on Apple's website Friday.

Apple iPhone 15 series went on pre-order in India, along with 40 other countries, on September 15. Starting tomorrow, the company will also start shipping the pre-orders.

The sale of the new iPhones will begin in more than 40 countries tomorrow, but users in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions will have to wait until September 29 to get their hands on the new device.

iPhone 15: Prices And Features

Notably, Apple introduced four versions of the iPhone 15 including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its recent Wonderlust event. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. They are available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

With 128GB base storage, the iPhone 15 will cost ₹ 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 15 Plus is ₹ 89,900. The cost of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) starts at ₹ 1,34,900 and if iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB will cost ₹ 1,59,900.

The company also launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality at its September 12 event.

The Apple Watch Series 9's cost starts at ₹ 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) will cost ₹ 29,900.

Apple is also offering discounts on both its online stores and as well as offline store.

This year, Apple also opened its first 2 exclusive India retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. An Apple store is aimed at providing a top-notch experience to customers by functioning as a one-stop destination for product sales, services, and accessories.