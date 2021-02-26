Ex-Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar Launches New Party

Ashok Tanwar today launched a new political party ''Apna Bharat Morcha''.

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar launched a new political party ''Apna Bharat Morcha'' in the national capital on Thursday.

The launch event, held at the Constitution Club, was attended by scores of youth and Tanwar supporters, including former Tripura Congress chief Kirit Pradyut Deb Barman.

"The Apna Bharat Morcha is a value driven initiative, which will work with a three-pillared approach of dialogue, debate and discussion to add not only verve to Indian ethos of unity in diversity but will also lay the foundation for truly making our country the land of hope and fulfillments," said Mr Tanwar during the event.

Mr Tanwar, who was an MP from Sirsa in Lok Sabha during 2009-14, had quit Congress days before the Haryana Assembly polls in October 2019.

He had revolted against the party's leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution and even protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence.

He was replaced by Kumari Selja as the state party chief while former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was made the Congress legislative party leader.

On the need for launching new political front, the 44-year-old leader said a platform was needed to "crystallise positive energies" and "fulfill the aspirations" of youth of the nation.

"Apna Bharat Morcha will be an agent for positive changes and a platform to give voice to the voiceless. It will be a dynamic, value-based platform for consolidating diverse voices and perspectives, which are neglected by the mainstream political parties. It is a movement against the tyranny of ideological vacuum and apathy of the present leadership," he added.