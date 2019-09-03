Apaches To Enhance Operational Capability Of Air, Strike Force: BS Dhanoa

Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 fleet of the Indian Air Force

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force station to induct eight US-made Apache helicopters into the India Air Force.

"Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 fleet. A total of 22 Apaches are to delivered and the last batch will be delivered by March 2020," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said these helicopters are equipped with latest technology and will be deployed in the western region.

"These attack helicopters will enhance the operation capabilities of the IAF and the strike force," Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said.

He also said the Apache induction is a "significant step" towards modernisation of the IAF fleet.

Apaches are equipped with latest technology, 24x7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability, he said.



