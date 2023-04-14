'Any Action On Crypto Will Have To Be Global': Nirmala Sitharaman

The Reserve Bank of India has said that cryptocurrencies should be banned.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 (G20) member countries that any new regulations on crypto assets need to be globally coordinated.

"I am glad to say that there is a greater acceptance among all G20 members, that any action on crypto assets will have to be global. "the G20, I think, has responded fairly with alacrity (on the crypto challenge)," Mr Sitharaman told reporters at a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

"The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets," the minister added.

Mr Sitharaman told reporters that the group has willingly responded to the issue. A "synthesis paper" would be taken up on matters related to crypto assets during India's G20 presidency.

India has maintained it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the finance ministry back in February said it had held a seminar for G20 member states to discuss how to come up with a common framework.

Earlier in February, Mr Sitharaman had said, "We are going through the study process so that there can be informed discussion. International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have been doing their own little work on the crypto matter and progressing on their own. We've now asked them to do the papers and give it to us and the rapidity with which these papers have been already from IMF given and from FSB which will be given in time for the July meeting. I feel that we are progressing in this direction. So something should develop."

She made the remarks while responding to a question regarding a consensus among the G20 nations on crypto assets during India's Presidency.

"Recognising the risks attached to the private virtual assets, G20 nations moved a step closer to developing a coordinated and comprehensive policy approach to deal with the crypto assets by considering macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives," she said.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision. The Reserve Bank of India has said that cryptocurrencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme.

