'Mob Out Of Control Now': Anurag Kashyap On PM's Nudge At BJP Meet

Anurag Kashyap was speaking in Mumbai. (File)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent advice to BJP workers to refrain from commenting on films, saying that the Prime Minister's words come too late as the "mob is out of control now." According to party sources, PM Modi made the suggestion during an address at the BJP national executive on Monday.

Mr Kashyap, speaking at the launch of the trailer for his upcoming film "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat," stated that PM Modi's advice would have made a difference if it had been given four years ago. "If he had said this four years ago, it'd have made a difference. Now, I don't think it'll make a difference. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gone out of hand now. I don't think anybody will listen to anyone," the director said.

The Hindi film industry has been at the centre of several controversies in recent years, including nepotistic practices, celebrity culture, and the content of films and shows. Most recently, the song "Besharam Rang" from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" sparked backlash from right-wing politicians who claimed it hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Producer Shariq Patel of "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat" welcomed PM Modi's advice to party workers, stating, "It's very good that he (PM Modi) said that, and I hope it'll lead to something good and end whatever negativity is there against the industry." Mr Kashyap responded, "Even I hope I'm wrong about this, I'll be very happy if I'm proved wrong."

PM Modi's advice to party workers comes two weeks after actor Suniel Shetty sought assistance from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the trend of boycotting Bollywood on social media. Several Hindi films, including "Laal Singh Chaddha," "Raksha Bandhan," and "Dobaaraa," as well as the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer "Liger" and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva," have faced the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media in 2022.