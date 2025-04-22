"In Anger, I Forgot My Limits": Anurag Kashyap's Apology Over 'Brahmin' Remark

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised for his allegedly casteist remark against the Brahmin community. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director, who had said he would "urinate on Brahmins" while replying to a user amid the debate over the 'Phule' movie, said he crossed his limits in anger and ended up hurting the entire community.

"In anger, I forgot my limits while replying to someone. I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose many people have been in my life, is still there and contributes a lot. Today, they are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and the way I spoke.

Mr Kashyap had used the casteist remark while replying to a user who said, "Brahmins are your fathers" while commenting on his post. In his apology, the filmmaker said his remarks were misdirected at the entire community after a "cheap comment" was made by a user. He said he himself deviated from the topic by using such words.

"I sincerely apologise to this society to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family, and the society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language," he added.

He said he would work on his anger and ensure that such things don't happen again. And if needed to talk on related issues, he said he would use the "right words".

The apology follows a massive criticism of his comment. Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey had called him a "vile scumbag" and demanded that he issue a public apology. A police case was also filed against him in Jaipur.

In his immediate response to the outrage, Mr Kashyap had shared what he called an "apology", but it came with pointed jibes. He said the "apology" was not for his post but that "one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred."

Since he made the remark, he said his family and friends have been getting rape and death threats. It's not worth it, he said, urging them to "spare the women".

The outrage comes amid a controversy over the 'Phule' movie based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The movie, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, faced censor board cuts after Brahmin groups objected to the movie's content and claimed it promotes casteism. It will hit the theatres on April 25.