"No Action Is Worth Your Daughter": Anurag Kashyap's 'Apology' After Outrage

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has waded into another controversy with his remarks on the Brahmin community. Amid the row over the 'Phule' movie, his reply to an X user that he would "urinate on Brahmins" sparked massive outrage and police complaints. His family has been getting rape and death threats for his remark, he has claimed in an apology note.

No action is worth the threat the family has been getting, said Mr Kashyap in his long note, which had more jibes than apologies.

"This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar," he said in his statement.

Mr Kashyap, known for movies like the two-part Gangs of Wasseypur, said his critics can abuse him all they want, but must spare his family.

"I won't take back what I said. Abuse me all you want. My family didn't say anything. If you want an apology, here it is. Brahmins, spare the women. These values are imbibed in our scriptures, too, except for Manuwaad. Decide which Brahmin you are. Rest, here's an apology from me," he added.

The outrage follows Mr Kashyap's reply to a social media user who said, "Brahmins are your fathers. The more you mess with them, the more they will burn you." "I would urinate on Brahmins, any problem?" he had replied. He also shared a screenshot of this exchange on Instagram.

The comment drew massive criticism with Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey calling the filmmaker a "vile scumbag" and vowing not to stay silent until he apologises publicly.

"This vile scumbag (Anurag Kashyap) thinks he can spit filth on the entire Brahmin community and get away with it? If he doesn't issue a public apology immediately, I swear I'll make sure he finds no peace anywhere. Enough of this gutter mouth's hate, we won't stay silent," said the junior minister in the Coal Ministry.

A police complaint has also been filed in Mumbai by an advocate at the Bombay High Court.

The outrage over Mr Kashyap's comment comes amid a controversy over the 'Phule' movie, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha. It is based on the lives of celebrated social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who fought against caste discrimination and gender inequality in the 19th century.

The movie faced some censor board cuts after Brahmin groups objected to the movie's content and claimed it promotes casteism. The movie's release was postponed by two weeks to ensure it does not land in any other trouble. It will hit the theatres on April 25.