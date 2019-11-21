Anu Malik Steps Down As Judge From ''Indian Idol'': Report

Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from the season 11, sources have said.

Music composer Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from the season 11 of talent hunt TV show "Indian Idol", sources have said. The development comes after an outcry against his reinstatement in the show after he had to step down from its last season following allegations of sexual harassment by singer Sona Mohapatra last year.

On Thursday, a source at Sony TV, the channel that airs the show, confirmed to IANS that Malik "is stepping down as a judge from Indian Idol".

It all started in 2018 when Ms Mohapatra had for the first time called out Malik's name, alleging sexual misconduct, which forced the composer to step down from season 10 of the show last year. Singers such as Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit also levelled sexual harassment allegations against Malik later.

However, when Sony TV reinstated Malik on season 11 this year, Ms Mohapatra restarted her campaign against the composer and the channel.

Over the past days, she has mustered huge support on social media, and people have increasingly been demanding Malik's removal from the show.

A few days ago, Malik took to social media and claimed "false and unverified allegations" were being levelled against him. He said that he was "in pain" and "in a dark space", demanding justice.

