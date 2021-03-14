Action To Be Based On Probe Findings In Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Maharashtra Minister

An explosive-laden car was found near Businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that appropriate action will be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case.

"The recovery of gelatin sticks from Scorpio jeep outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and the Mansukh Hiren murder case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Action will be taken based on the truth that comes out of the investigation," said Mr Deshmukh.

Probe agency NIA will present Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani''s house in Mumbai, before a special court on Sunday to demand his custody.

This came days after Sachin Waze, who was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani''s house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

Mr Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.