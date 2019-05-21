Anti-Terrorism Day: History, Significance, Pledge - All You Need To Know

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and humanity.

May 21, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country when he was sworn in at the age of 40 as the sixth Prime Minister of India after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He served as the prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was campaigning for the Congress as the party president for the national elections when he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May, 1991. The Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and humanity and to promote unity among the people.

Significance of Anti-Terrorism Day:

The purpose of anti-terrorism day is to spread the message of global peace and non-violence and stop youngsters from following cult practices and being misguided.

Anti-Terrorism Day also honours the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers who fought against terrorism. It's a day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

Various awareness programmes are planned to protect the future generations from radical influence.

The Anti-Terrorism Day Pledge:

On Anti-Terrorism Day, an anti-terrorism pledge is taken in all government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and in other public organisations. This is the pledge:

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

