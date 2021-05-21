Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Homage To Heroes Who Died Fighting Terrorists

India observes Anti Terrorism Day on may 21, the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi

Today is Anti Terrorism Day. India observed Anti Terrorism Day to spread the message of peace and humanity. Unity in diversity is India's greatest strength. Events and campaigns are organized on this day to promote unity among the people irrespective of caste, class and religion. On Anti Terrorism Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter: "Let us remember the countless sacrifices of our patriot brothers and sisters courageously protecting our country from terrorism over the years. Terrorism has no boundaries. Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. As citizens of the world, let us join hands in this global fight to protect humanity.''

Terrorism has no boundaries. Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. As citizens of the world, let us join hands in this global fight to protect humanity.

The BSF (Border Security Force) who are at the forefront guarding our borders against terrorists, in its message posted, ''Today, on Anti Terrorism Day we pledge to stand resolute in opposing all forms of terrorism and violence. We reiterate our commitment to uphold and promote peace, harmony and understanding, and to fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

Today, on Anti Terrorism Day we pledge to stand resolute in opposing all forms of terrorism & violence. We reiterate our commitment to uphold & promote peace, harmony & understanding & to fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives & values.



''A huge tribute to the brave patriots who have devoted their lives to protect the motherland while fighting against terrorism....," Skill India posted on the microblogging site.

A huge tribute to the brave patriots who have devoted their lives to protect the motherland while fighting against terrorism. On the occasion of Anti Terrorism Day, let us all take an oath to remain committed to the security of the country & the elimination of terrorism.

Anti Terrorism Day is observed every year on May 21, the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 1991, on this day he was assassinated by terrorists while campaigning for the Congress party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Anti-Terrorism Day is a great opportunity to remember and honours the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers and securitymen who fought against terrorism to protect the people of India.

Anti Terrorism Day: The pledge

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."