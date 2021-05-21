''Truth, Compassion, Progress'': Rahul Gandhi Remembers Rajiv Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, is his homage to father Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, posted this image today

On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversay today, his children and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and posted photos and messages remembering their father. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, when he was at an election meeting at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. ''Truth, Compassion, Progress,'' tweeted Rahul Gandhi in his tribute to the former prime minister. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: ''There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility,'' on the microblogging site.

There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility.#RememberingRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/CPJZDCcl5R — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2021

The Congress party today tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi paying homage to his father. In another post, the party wrote: ''He stood for truth, love and compassion. He believed in the power of our people. He upheld the core values of our great nation. He envisaged an India amongst the world's best. We pay our heartfelt tribute to our youngest PM, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi".

Shri @RahulGandhi pays homage to his father, the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji.#RememberingRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/Qd1h43nzwq — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi took over as Congress president in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Later, he became India's youngest prime pinister at the age of 40.

Tributes have been pouring in on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. Here's a look a few of them:

30 years ago today, India's youngest Prime Minister's life was cut short by terrorists.



His dreams, vision & legacy still live on in our hearts & minds.#RememberingRajivGandhi#RajivGandhipic.twitter.com/gNdrhSpWAT — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) May 21, 2021

At Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, Sriperumbudur. Beautifully conceived, profoundly moving reminder of what we lost 22yrs ago pic.twitter.com/IXkIa1qqTI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2013

#RememberingRajivGandhi

A rare still from the first ever 45 min candid interview I hosted for DD (26/02/1985)w Rajiv Gandhi. The all woman panel of 5 had well known artists and academics.The focus was on India's women and RG's dreams for a vibrant, inclusive, modern India. pic.twitter.com/18h7vM0TqO — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) May 21, 2021

A visionary who understood where the world was heading, Shri Rajiv Gandhi steered India accordingly so that one day she could lead the world like she is destined to.



Today as we find ourselves amongst the world's greatest, we pay our respects to Rajiv ji. #RememberingRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/Hmv8zmx2zS — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021



The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the Congress has asked all the state units and frontal organisations to observe the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" (service to people and harmony) in this hour of crisis.

"In the middle of this unprecedented national catastrophe, May 21, 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister and our beloved leader Shri Rajiv Gandhi. The most appropriate homage we can pay to his memory and his legacy is by rededicating ourselves to saving lives, securing the health, and propagating safe behaviour and practices till we have won over the pandemic," the statement of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.