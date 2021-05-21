''Truth, Compassion, Progress'': Rahul Gandhi Remembers Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Today is former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, is his homage to father Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, posted this image today

On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversay today, his children and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and posted photos and messages remembering their father. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, when he was at an election meeting at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. ''Truth, Compassion, Progress,'' tweeted Rahul Gandhi in his tribute to the former prime minister. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: ''There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility,'' on the microblogging site.   

The Congress party today tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi paying homage to his father. In another post, the party wrote: ''He stood for truth, love and compassion. He believed in the power of our people.  He upheld the core values of our great nation. He envisaged an India amongst the world's best. We pay our heartfelt tribute to our  youngest PM, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi".

Rajiv Gandhi took over as Congress president in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Later, he became India's youngest prime pinister at the age of 40. 

Tributes have been pouring in on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. Here's a look a few of them:  


The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the Congress has asked all the state units and frontal organisations to observe the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi as the day of "Seva and Sadbhavna" (service to people and harmony) in this hour of crisis.

"In the middle of this unprecedented national catastrophe, May 21, 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister and our beloved leader Shri Rajiv Gandhi. The most appropriate homage we can pay to his memory and his legacy is by rededicating ourselves to saving lives, securing the health, and propagating safe behaviour and practices till we have won over the pandemic," the statement of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said. 