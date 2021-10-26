Anti-Terror Law Against Srinagar Medical Students For Celebrating Pak Win

Videos show students shouting pro-Pakistan slogans

Two cases under the tough anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, have been filed against medical students in Srinagar who celebrated Pakistan's maiden T20 World Cup victory against India on Sunday.

The videos show women students rejoicing Pakistan victory and shouting pro-Pakistan slogans at girls hostels of Medical College Srinagar and Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. The clip has since been widely circulated on social media.

Sajad Lone, J&K Peoples Conference leader, said punitive action should not be taken against students.

"I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won't help. Have not helped in the past either," tweeted Mr Lone.

I strongly disagree. If you think that they r not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- u should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if u think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won't help. Have not helped in the past either. https://t.co/xtHnpViX1S — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) October 26, 2021

Official sources say the FIR under the anti-terror law was filed at two separate police stations - Karan Nagar and Soura - in Srinagar on Monday.

The celebrations saw firecrackers going off in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir at a time Home Minister Amit Shah was in town. Mr Shah was on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmiri, his first since August 2019, when he announced in parliament the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the downgrading of the state to two Union Territories.

Officials at SKIMS say they have constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate how the video surfaced on social media showing students celebrating the Pakistan win. The committee will submit report to government in 48 hours.

"There is no signage that shows that celebration happened inside the Institute. Yet, we are investigating it. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to submit a report to the government within 48 hours" said an official.

Sources say police are busy verifying videos that surfaced from various parts of Kashmir to identify the people celebrating and rejoicing in Pakistan victory in the cricket match.

Addressing Panchayat members in Srinagar, Amit Shah said he wanted Kashmiri youth to play for Team India. During his visit, the Home Minister spurning suggestion of talks with Pakistan stressed that the government would rather talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for making it the most developed in the country.

"Farooq Abdullah suggested we should talk to Pakistan. If I have to talk to people it will be people of J&K. I have extended hand of friendship, we have no malice. Kashmir exists in the heart of Modi," Mr Amit Shah said.