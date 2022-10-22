Anti-Terror Agency To Probe Al Qaeda-Linked Network In Assam

National Investigation Agency's probe is based on a case filed in Assam on August 20

With inputs of a deep-rooted network being operated by Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in different districts of Assam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has roped in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to unearth the module.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the NIA clearly mentions that the module of AQIS was "active in different districts of Assam", having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

AQIS, a branch of the banned terror outfit Al Qaeda, established in 2014, is reportedly operating in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh. The group seeks to wage jihad in order to establish an Islamic state.

The FIR says the objective of the module is to "propagate terror in Indian territory, radicalise likeminded youth and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India, with a view to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the 'Rule of Khilafat' (Sharia Law) in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh, an Asiatic neighbour on friendly terms with India and to implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', with the help of recruits from India".

'Ghazwa-e-Hind' is a term used by terror outfits to justify their audacious terror strikes as a religious holy war against India.

The moves come days after Indian authorities destroyed two madrasas in Assam for allegedly carrying out "jihadi" activities on its premises. One madrasa in the Barpeta district was destroyed on August 29, as it was claimed to be used as a training hub by AQIS. The other in the Bongaigaon district was demolished on August 31. A week earlier, a teacher from a Bongaigaon madrasa was arrested on suspicion of links with AQIS.

Information was received that a module of AQIS was active in different districts of Assam as well as in Goalpara.

The NIA probe is based on a case originally registered at Matia Police Station in Assam's Goalpara district on August 20.

The NIA re-registered the case on September 26 this year under charges of 120B, 121, and 121 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and sections 18, 18B, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The anti-terror agency filed the case and started a probe, following an order dated September 23, received from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) unit in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It was learnt that one Jalaluddin Sheikh, 49, a resident of Gopalpur Tilapara village; Abdus Subhan, 43, a resident of Rakhyasini village from Goalpara district, and others were involved in banned activities of waging war against India by indoctrinating various people.

On sustained questioning, both stated that the objective of the organisation was to propagate terror on Indian territory, radicalise the youth and carry out a regular recruitment process to wage war against India with a view to establish the "Rule of Khilafat" (Sharia law) in India as well as wage war against Bangladesh and implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' with the help of recruits from India.

The Central Government directed the NIA to take up an investigation of the case, considering the gravity of the offence and its inter-state and international ramifications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)