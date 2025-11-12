Anti-Terror Agency Raids In Tripura Over Document Forgery For Infiltrators

In a major operation against cross-border human trafficking and illegal infiltration, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with Tripura Police, conducted multiple raids across Unakoti district in the early hours today, police sources told NDTV.

Tripura police sources further added that the operation focused on tracing two individuals identified as Paritosh Shil (45), a salon owner, and Ranu Pal (42), a hawker.

These two individuals were wanted by NIA as suspects allegedly involved in fabricating fake identity documents for infiltrators linked to international human trafficking networks.

The NIA raids were connection with a 2023 case related to illegal infiltration in Unakoti district, police sources further added.

While no arrests have been made so far, searches and investigations are continuing under the supervision of senior NIA and district police officers.

Shil said that following the raid at his residence, the NIA team interrogated him for over three hours. During questioning, officers showed him a photograph of a person identified as Rahim, to whom 13 calls were reportedly made from Paritosh's mobile number. However, he claimed he did not recognise the individual and suggested that someone else might have used his phone.

He was directed to appear at the NIA office in Ahmedabad on November 20 for further questioning.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations in Sonamura, under Tripura's Sepahijala district, in November last year in connection with activities of Bangladeshi operatives linked to the terror group Al-Qaeda.

At that time, simultaneous raids were also carried out across nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam, targeting individuals suspected of supporting or funding the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

During those operations, the NIA recovered incriminating documents, digital devices, and evidence related to terror funding activities.

According to NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided were believed to be sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda network.