Tripura Student Stabbed To Death In Dehradun For Objecting To Racial Abuse

A 24-year-old student from Tripura has died after he was allegedly stabbed in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, for objecting to racial abuse.

Angel Chakma breathed his last at a hospital in Dehradun on Thursday, 15 days after he was attacked.

Police arrested five people in connection with the murder, while one accused, a Nepali national, managed to cross the border.

According to the police case filed on the complaint of Chakma's brother, Michel, they had gone to market on the evening of December 9. While the two were buying some household items, a few drunk men started using caste-based slurs against the victim.

"When my brother objected to their caste-based slurs, the accused persons attacked him with a knife and a rod," the FIR filed on December 12 read.

According to sources in the hospital, Angel had suffered a deep wound on his head and neck, and he died.

Michel had said that he was afraid that the accused would once again attack him and his brother, as they are 'influential persons'.

Angel's father, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier posted in the northeast, has taken his body for last rites to his hometown.