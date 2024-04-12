Anti-Terror Agency Confiscates Property Of Designated Terrorist In Punjab

Raman was declared proclaimed offender by the NIA Special Court last year (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has escalated its pursuit of individuals associated with the pro-Khalistani gangster-terrorist nexus by confiscating immovable property belonging to designated individual terrorist Ramandeep Singh, known as Raman, in Punjab on Friday.

Acting upon directives from a special NIA court in the national capital, the anti-terror agency confiscated the wanted accused's land measuring 31 Kanal, 9 Marlas, and 4 Sarsahi in Jhok Nodh Singh village, Tibbi Kalan area, Ferozepur district of Punjab.

Raman was declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA Special Court on July 27, 2023.

This confiscation is part of ongoing investigations into terror activities perpetrated by leaders and members of various proscribed terrorist organisations, including the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

NIA probes have unearthed connections between these terror outfits and organised criminal gangs operating nationwide, involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from across the border to fuel terrorism in India.

The case was initially registered by the NIA suo moto on August 20, 2022, and investigations are actively underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)