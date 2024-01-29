Anti-Terror Agency Attaches Property Of Key Accused In 2019 Punjab Blast Case

The case was registered by the NIA on September 23, 2019 (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of a key accused in a bomb blast case that occurred in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in 2019--a big boost in its crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Punjab.

The immovable property attached belongs to Gurjant Singh, a key chargesheeted accused.

The NIA move followed an order issued by the Special NIA Court at SAS Nagar in Punjab's Mohali.

The order pointed to the attachment of the property of the key accused in a 2019 blast case that occurred at Pandori Golan village in Tarn Taran. The court ordered the attachment of the property under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The case was registered by the NIA on September 23, 2019 based on the original FIR dated September 5, 2019 of Tarn Taran Police.

The case pertains to the terror activities of a terrorist gang headed by one Bikramjit Singh Panjwar that was involved in carrying out terrorist acts and activities in Punjab. "As part of their plans to promote violence in the state, this terrorist gang had planned to attack Dera Muradpur, Tarn Taran," said the NIA.

However, the explosives concealed for this purpose prematurely exploded in Pandori Golan village while being retrieved from the ground where they had been buried.

The accused, Gurjant Singh, was a member of this terrorist gang and was present on the spot of retrieval.

"It is pertinent to mention that the kingpin of the crime, Bikramjit Singh Panjwar, has already been extradited from Austria by the NIA in December 2022," said the NIA.

The chargesheet in the case was filed on March 11, 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet filed on March 23, 2023.

