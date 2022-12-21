Anti-Sikh Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler May Skip Bharat Jodo Yatra Amid Controversy

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi from Haryana on December 24. (File)

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler may skip the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the ongoing controversy. "Perhaps Tytler is distancing himself from the yatra. He will not come on the yatra. He doesn't want any controversy to arise again," party sources told ANI.

"On the other hand, Tytler is also disappointed that his name is coming up again and again in the 32-year-old case. When everyone is participating in the yatra, why so much controversy over his (Tytler) participation?" party sources told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi from Haryana on December 24, and the Yatra will be welcomed at the Badarpur border. All the prominent faces of the party's Delhi wing would welcome and join the Yatra.

Jagdish Tytler's name has been involved in controversies regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Over the past few years, the party had distanced itself from Tytler as he faced legal trouble related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that left thousands dead in the sectarian violence.

"Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some people are only doing politics...Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath," Tytler told ANI outside the party office on Monday, after he discussed with other party colleagues the itinerary of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 3,500-km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh also suggested that he (Tytler) should avoid joining the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Looking at the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he should avoid joining the Yatra," Singh told reporters on being asked about Jagdish Tytler's presence in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) also criticised Tytler for his announcement about joining the Yatra in Delhi.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had on Monday come down heavily on Tytler after the latter said that his name was cleared by the CBI in the 1984-anti-Sikh riots case.

"The CBI did not give him clean chit but it was given during the Congress government," Sirsa said.

