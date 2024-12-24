Anti-Pollution Measures (GRAP-4) Revoked In Delhi As Air Quality Improves

Stringent anti-pollution measure GRAP-4 has been revoked in Delhi and the neighbouring region amid a dip in pollution levels. The air quality index or AQI of Delhi has been "continuously improving" since morning, said the committee on GRAP curbs. At 5 PM, the AQI was "very poor" at 364, which is 36 points below the limits decided by the Supreme Court for invoking Stage-4.

Curbs under Stages 1, 2 and 3, however, will remain in force to prevent any further worsening of the air quality, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). "Actions under Stage I, II, and III of the revised GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further," the commission said in its order.

Stage-4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were reimposed, nearly 10 days after the measures were eased to Stage-2, in the national capital and its adjoining areas last week (December 16) when it breached the 400 mark.

The AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” category in the coming days due to favourable meteorological conditions and wind speed, according to the air quality and weather forecast provided by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Measures under GRAP-4 include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of emergency measures implemented in the national capital region to battle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index.

Every year, Delhi sees a dip in the air quality with dipping temperatures due to low wind speeds, vehicle emissions and the burning of crop remains and firewood.

Recently, the Delhi government imposed a round-the-year ban on firecrackers which led the Supreme Court to direct Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enforce a similar move.