Anthropic Announces Expansion In India, AI Agent Claude Now More Accessible

Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic has announced expansion in India, with the country's organisations having options to access its AI agent Claude locally through in-country inference.

"In the coming weeks, Claude will be available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, AWS's platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale, so requests sent through the India endpoint are processed on servers in India," Anthropic said in a statement.

The in-country inference gives Indian companies the certainty to serve customers in different verticals, including for banks, insurers and public and government agencies.

Putting Indian institutions in control of their data

"We are glad to see partners like Anthropic and AWS bringing in-country inference to India. Access to trusted, frontier AI closer to home is a positive step for the ecosystem as we all explore how these technologies can responsibly serve customers", said Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Bank.

In-country inference also comes with the supervision to match: Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock carry the audit trails and access controls risk and compliance teams require before anything reaches production.

"Bringing Claude inference to India is a turning point for enterprise AI in this country," said Irina Ghose, Anthopic's Managing Director of India.

"India's banks, insurers, telecoms, public and government agencies steward the data of a billion people. When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most. Adding in-country inference marks a significant step forward in what we are building here - a growing local team, strong performance in Indian languages, and partnerships that put this technology to work for India."

In February, Anthopic opened its Bengaluru office and has expanded its teams across the country.

Partners who pair deep domain knowledge with technical skill are central to how we build in India. When Anthropic launched the Claude Partner Network globally in March 2026, India had some of the highest registration numbers anywhere in the world, and a growing number of Indian partners now sit in the company's Global Premier, Preferred, and Select tiers.

Anthropic now works with organisations tackling some of India's toughest problems. Many of the partnerships with the greatest public-impact potential, with state governments, public health programs, and agencies that serve citizens directly, involve exactly the kind of personal data that cannot leave the country, which is why in-country inference opens the door to deeper work here.

The company's AI for Science program provides free API credits to researchers across India, including Kartik Sunagar's Evolutionary Venomics Lab at the Indian Institute of Science, which uses Claude to find antivenom targets for a problem killing an estimated 58,000 people a year, and PopVax, which uses Claude to design vaccine proteins for its tuberculosis, hepatitis C, and Strep A programs.

Six months after signing the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments, Anthropic is making steady progress, including a company-wide effort to improve Claude's performance in India's most widely spoken languages. Its partnership with Karya is central to this: in a pilot earlier this year, Karya worked with native speakers and domain experts to evaluate Claude models across Indian languages in agriculture use cases, showing how community feedback can catch issues automated evaluations miss.