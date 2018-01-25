Another Rape Victim Commits Suicide In Odisha Police sources said a Class 10 girl from Suanpadia village in Banapur was allegedly raped by a youth of the same village on December 31 last year.

The incident comes days after a rape victim's suicide on January 22 in Odisha. (Representational) Bhubaneswar: A rape victim in Khurda district committed suicide for alleged police inaction and not getting justice after she was raped by a youth.



The incident took place last night, days after the suicide of a minor girl who was allegedly gang raped by a group of men in uniform on October 10 last year in Koraput.



Police sources said a Class 10 girl from Suanpadia village in Banapur was allegedly raped by a youth of the same village on December 31 last year.



The girl's family, after consulting villagers, lodged a complaint against the man at the Banapur police station on January 2.



However, the police allegedly did not take action against the accused. The matter that seemed to have forced the girl to commit suicide yesterday, said Kalpana Mohanty, one of the protesters at the Banapur police station.



The villagers placed the girl's body before the police station and blamed police inaction that led to the victim in committing suicide.



"As the police did not take any action even after 22 days of the FIR, my daughter ended her life by consuming poison last night," the victim's mother said.



Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Roy said, "We will certainly nab the accused within a day or two. Action will be taken if some police officer is found neglecting the case."



Balugan SDPO Subash Chandra Panda, who rushed to the spot and held discussion with the villagers, said that police teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who is on the run.



"We have taken up the matter. Police has recorded the statement of the victim under section 164 of the CrPC. I have verified the case. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," the SDPO said.



Meanwhile, the police has sent the body to Banapur Government Hospital for post mortem after assuring the villagers of appropriate action against the accused.



