Another Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict, P Ravichandran, Goes To Supreme Court For Release

P Ravichandran, one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, today approached the Supreme Court, demanding that he be released like fellow convict AG Perarivalan. In jail for 30 years now, Ravichandran wants interim bail until his case for formal release reaches a conclusion.

The Supreme Court had on May 18 ordered AG Perarivalan's release, while the six others remain in jail. P Ravichandran has cited the court's order in his plea, filed on his behalf by advocate Ananda Selvan.

The plea says Ravichandran contributed Rs 20,000 from his prison work earnings towards the Tamil Chair at Harvard University in the US, This, says the plea, shows that he is a "socially conscious man" and "will not be a threat to any of the people" if he's released. He earned the money from prison jobs between 2016 and 2017. "He will not be a negative force in society," it adds.

Ravichandran had earlier written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking the release of the remaining six convicts, including him. The state cabinet has already approved a decision to release all seven convicts, but the matter landed in court after the central government opposed AG Perarivalan's plea for release.

The Supreme Court ordered his release, saying, "State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict."

After this, there was speculation that it could pave the way for the release of the other six convicts, Ravichandran, Nalini Sriharan and her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national.

Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi died in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. At least 14 others were killed.