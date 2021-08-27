Another Rahul Gandhi Meeting Today Over Chhattisgarh "Leadership Issue"

Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo both met with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, facing a challenge to his job from rival TS Singh Deo, arrived in Delhi today for his second meeting this week with Rahul Gandhi amid strong signals that he intends to put up a fight.

"There is an issue of leadership, which we are addressing," said Congress's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia, conceding for the first time that there is a crisis.

Some 55 Congress MLAs close to Mr Baghel have also reached Delhi in a show of strength by the Chief Minister.

"Yesterday I received a message that I have to meet Rahul Gandhi, so I have come. Our government is safe. All our 70 MLAs are united," Mr Baghel told reporters after landing in Delhi.

On the MLAs, including three ministers, who have also come with him, he said: "Anyone can go to Delhi to meet their leader. Everyone will meet their leader."

"We have come to talk to our leaders. Our government is doing very well under Bhupesh Baghel's leadership. We only want to tell the leadership to keep blessing us," said Amarjeet Bhagat, one of the ministers who flew to Delhi last night.

Mr Baghel's job has been threatened by his minister TS Singh Deo, who has demanded his turn at Chief Ministership based on a rotational arrangement that he claims was promised to him in 2018, when the Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh. Mr Baghel completed half-term in June.

Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo both met with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Sources said Mr Baghel was given the clear message that his future as Chief Minister is under review.

Mr Singh Deo hasn't returned to Raipur since then and has reportedly pledged to stay in Delhi until a decision is taken, one way or the other.

Mr Baghel was asked to stay too, but he returned to the Chhattisgarh capital the same day, reportedly to mobilise MLAs in his favour.

The Congress swept the Chhattisgarh polls in December 2018, winning 70 of 90 seats and leaving incumbent BJP far behind at 14 seats.

The power tussle has pitted two of the Congress's own leaders in an embarrassing numbers game. Mr Baghel's supporters say around 55 MLAs back him.

Officially, the Chief Minister has maintained that he is ready to go the moment the Gandhis say the word.

"I will step down when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about 2.5 years plan are trying to bring political instability but will never succeed," Mr Baghel told reporters on Wednesday.