Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Another Karnataka Resident Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

The victim identified as Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared, sources said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Another Karnataka Resident Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack
A realtor from Karnataka's Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao was also killed in Pahalgam.
Bengaluru:

Another person from Karnataka was killed in Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, taking the toll from the state to two.

The victim identified as Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared, sources said.

A realtor from Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao was also killed in Pahalgam.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on 'X', "Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru." "Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3 year old son have survived," he added.

The BJP MP said he has coordinated with local administration for their safe stay at Anantnag.

They and other families will be safely transported to Bengaluru as soon as possible, he said.

Two teams - one of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to J&K.

An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pahalgam, Pahalgam Terror Attack Deaths, Pahalgam Terror Attack
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now