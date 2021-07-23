Another Extortion Case Filed Against Ex Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh was removed as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year

Another case has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly extorting money from the relative of a builder and kidnapping him for ransom, police said on Friday.

A top official and three others have also been named in the First Information Report (FIR) that was registered in Thane on Friday, they said.

The complainant in the case, Sharad Agrawal, approached the police in Thane on Friday and filed the complaint against Param Bir Singh, who had served as the Thane police chief earlier. The other accused were identified as Parag Manere, a DCP-rank officer of Mumbai police, Sanjay Punamia, Sunil Jain and Manoj Ghotkar, the official added.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr Agrawal, the accused persons allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore extortion from him and forcibly acquired his land, he said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai police had registered an FIR of extortion, cheating and forgery against Param Bir Singh, five other police officials and two others for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from builder Shyamsundar Agrawal for withdrawing cases against him.

The complainant is the nephew of Shyamsundar Agrawal, he said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe in the case is on.

Two accused in this fresh case - Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain - have already been arrested by Mumbai police in the earlier offence registered at Marine Drive in South Mumbai, he said.

Param Bir Singh was removed as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He later accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.