Another BR Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District

The right hand, leg and head of the statue was found damaged this morning, Nagra police station in-charge Ram Dinesh Tewari said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Chaudhary reached the spot and pacified the people who were agitated over the incident, police said.
Similar incidents of vandalism were reported earlier in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar and Allahabad districts in Uttar Pradesh. Following these incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to the district magistrates and police officials to take steps for ensuring security of the statues installed in their respective districts.