Another BR Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District

All India | | Updated: April 07, 2018 18:39 IST
The statue was vandalised in Thedwari village in the Nagra area of Ballia district today. (File)

Ballia:  A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Thedwari village in the Nagra area of Ballia district today, police said. 

The right hand, leg and head of the statue was found damaged this morning, Nagra police station in-charge Ram Dinesh Tewari said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Chaudhary reached the spot and pacified the people who were agitated over the incident, police said.

Comments
Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, they said, adding a case has been registered against unknown persons.

Similar incidents of vandalism were reported earlier in Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar and Allahabad districts in Uttar Pradesh. Following these incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives to the district magistrates and police officials to take steps for ensuring security of the statues installed in their respective districts.
 

