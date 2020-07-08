Shyamu Bajpai, Another Aide Of UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Arrested After Encounter

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Shyamu Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur KM Rai told PTI.

Kanpur:

Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area in Kanpur, police said.

Shyamu Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in the Maudaha area of Hamirpur district. 

