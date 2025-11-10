Annamalai And Tejasvi Surya Complete Ironman 70.3 In Goa, PM Modi Reacts

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya completed the gruelling Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa on Sunday, joining over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries in the fifth edition of the race.

The competition began at Miramar Beach in the early hours as participants tackled a 1.9 km swim in the Arabian Sea, followed by a 90 km bike ride through Goa's hilly terrain, and ended with a 21 km run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of all participants. On X, he wrote that such events contribute to the #FitIndia movement and congratulated everyone who took part. “Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young Party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon,” the PM said.

For Tejasvi Surya, this was his second Ironman 70.3. He thanked the Prime Minister for his encouragement, writing on X, “Every Ironman participant carries a story of resilience, of second chances, of not giving up. From cancer survivors to young mothers, each one crossing the finish line inspires many more – transforming our national culture. Thank you, Sir, for inspiring a fit India that celebrates every journey.”

Annamalai said the race was the result of his commitment to fitness and mental strength. He spent months preparing, working on discipline and consistency, and saw the challenge as a way to grow both physically and mentally. He also thanked PM Modi for inspiring people through the Fit India Movement and appreciated Tejasvi Surya for his support during training.

“Earlier this year, I made a promise to myself to continue pushing my fitness goals, nurture resilience, and adopt an athlete's mindset as I prepared for the Ironman 70.3 in Goa. I believed that with discipline and consistency, even the seemingly impossible could be conquered,” the BJP leader wrote on X.

“I humbly submit that this challenge tested not just my endurance, but the strength of my mind. For those wanting to step up, the challenge is real, but the reward lies in the transformation within.”

Tejasvi Surya said that completing the Ironman alongside Annamalai made the experience even more special. “Thousands participated with incredible enthusiasm,” he wrote on X.

The Ironman 70.3 is a half-Ironman triathlon covering 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21 km run, totaling 70.3 miles. It is held by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC).