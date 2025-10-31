After DK Shivakumar Calls Tejasvi Surya's Comment An 'Insult', He Hits Back

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hit back at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Friday over a recent comment - DKS called Surya 'young and inexperienced' after he questioned the state government's Bengaluru Tunnel Road (TRP) project - "an insult to the youth of India".

He also accused DKS of promoting an "ageist mindset". "You may have rejected my idea (about pushing Bengaluru residents to using public transport) but now you are resorting to name-calling? You asked, 'Who are you?' I am a common Bengaluru resident, a common Kannadiga."

Sura also criticised DKS for launching 'personal attacks' instead of answering logical questions about the city's Tunnel Road Project (to help ease Bengaluru's impossible traffic jams)."If you think I'm raising this issue for political reasons, call the experts. They will also oppose it."

'War against public transport'

The BJP MP also accused the Congress government of being 'anti-public transport', saying, "A war against public transport has been launched by DK Shivakumar."

"I am a regular user of autorickshaws and the metro. I just don't make an event out of it... it is part of everyday life," he said, countering DKS' taunt - that he should use public transport.

He also claimed the proposed project would benefit only a small section city residents, specifically car owners, and called it 'unscientific and a waste of public resources'.

The project, he said, is designed to cater to millionaires.

Bengaluru's real need, he said, is better public transport.

On Tesla, Inc. and X boss Elon Musk's support for the tunnel project, Surya remarked, "Elon Musk owns a car company and a tunnel-boring company. It's only natural that he will support projects that benefit his businesses. Bore tunnels... but use them for public transport."

What DKS said

DKS had dismissed Surya's criticism of the TRP, saying, "The boy is still young and inexperienced. I don't want to talk... He keeps talking about the tunnel road... but who is he?"

"I thought of giving him an opportunity and hearing him out... but he twisted the matter. Why does he move around in a car? Let him also take public transport. Don't ask me questions connected to him... he is a waste material, according to me."