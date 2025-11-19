Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Cousin Fears For His Safety, Dismisses Accusations

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been deported to India from the United States. He will be landing in India later on Wednesday. Anmol, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is also an accused in a case related to firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house last year.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Anmol's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi has urged the Indian government to ensure his safety. "We request the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah provide Anmol with maximum security. We fear for his safety, as there are gangs inside prison, " he said.

Ramesh said that his family has always respected the law, and they are law-abiding citizens.

Anmol's Cousin Brushes Off Accusations

With Anmol being a key accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui and also being accused of firing at Salman Khan's residence, Ramesh told NDTV, "Anmol has been detained in the US for nearly a year. If he is not in India, how can he give these orders?"

On being asked about Lawrence Bishnoi admitting that he ordered firing outside Khan's house and also issued death threats, Ramesh said, "We are not aware of these comments (made by Lawrence Bishnoi)."

"We Haven't Forgiven Salman Khan"

The decades-long dispute between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to 1998, when Khan and his co-stars from the film "Hum Saath Saath Hai" were accused of hunting two blackbucks in a village near Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The Bishnoi community filed a case against Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan.

Ramesh Bishnoi told NDTV that the community hasn't forgiven Salman Khan. "We would have forgiven him (Salman) had he apologised," Ramesh said.

"Salman played with our community's feelings...," he added.

On being asked if Anmol should face punishment for the accusations against him, Ramesh said, "I reiterate that we respect the law. Let the legal process unfold in this matter. It is too early for me to comment on the inquiry that Anmol would face."

Ramesh also said that the family last spoke with Anmol in 2021, when he got bail in a case. "After that, the family has not been in contact with him. We only got to know about his whereabouts through the media," he said.